The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
6h

Not sure that the military needs lectures from a makeup-wearing TV host and a senile draft-dodger

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
Susanne Pennelle's avatar
Susanne Pennelle
6h

You got me again! I wanted this to be true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
385 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture