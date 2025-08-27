The Borowitz Report

John (NJ-VT)
ASK THE AVERAGE RUSSIAN IF THEY WANT A DICTATOR.

ASK THE 15 REGIONS THAT BROKE FREE IN 1991.

ASK UKRAINE, FIGHTING FEARLESSLY TODAY TO ESCAPE THE DEATH GRIP OF ONE.

“Today, for the second time in two days, Donald J. Trump hinted that Americans want a dictator. He said: ‘The line is that I’m a dictator, but I stop crime. So a lot of people say, “If that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator.”’”

I’ve walked streets in Romania still scarred with bullet holes from their fight against tyranny. I’ve stood on church steps in Timișoara where a priest and dozens of children were gunned down for defying a regime.

I’ve watched a Ukrainian software team scatter back to their hometowns when Russia attacked Kharkiv — disappearing mid-call as power and communications collapsed.

I’ve heard a Chinese colleague, under the one-child policy, quietly admit what would happen if he had two: “Very bad.”

History isn’t distant. Watch 60 Minutes on Argentina and the tens of thousands “disappeared” — women, children, anyone who dared resist.

Meanwhile, FOX screams about crime in our cities but stays silent about the real rot: addiction, battered women, unaffordable education, homes, and healthcare — the everyday suffering in red Trump towns.

The King and his regime grow rich without fear of law. The people suffer. Those who resist are crushed.

Declare your independence. Before it’s too late.

Tyranny doesn’t arrive slowly.

It happens overnight.

Humor - i’ll leave that for Andy. Princeton University.

Alan
Supporting Abigail Spanberger for Governor of Virginia is an excellent recommendation Andy!

Abigail was the Congressperson in my district for 6 years and she's highly respected, qualified, caring and intelligent plus has a very strong record for constituent services!

And here's an insider's tip: Every time her opponent unfairly criticizes Abigail relative to Virginia's business climate and state of affairs, she's actually criticizing herself (as incumbent Lt. Governor) and Virginia Governor Youngkin -- a Republican with eyes on the WH in 2028.

