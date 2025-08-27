(WARNING: This post contains useful information.)
The political spam clogging my phone each week makes me nostalgic for the days when the only people begging me for cash were Nigerian princes.
The midterm elections are a huge opportunity to stop Trump’s agenda. That’s exactly what voters did to Ronald Reagan in the 1986 midterms, and we can do it again.
Before you accuse me of drinking whatever Pete Hegseth chugs when he logs on to Signal, consider this: last night in a special Iowa Senate election, Democrat Catelin Drey won by over ten points in a district that Trump won by eleven in 2024.
I know that math isn’t Trump’s strong suit, so I’ll do it for him: that’s a swing to the Democrats of over 21 points. And with her victory, Drey smashed the Republican supermajority in the Iowa Senate.
As the Des Moines Register reported, “Drey's victory is the latest in a string of positive special election results for Democrats this year that will give the party hope that it can claw back seats in the 2026 midterms.”
In short? We can do this.
So: if you want to make campaign donations that count, where should you send your dollars?
I consulted experts on this subject and got their advice. The following guide is by no means exhaustive, but I hope it helps.
Don’ts
Don’t give to a PAC using crummy/deceptive fundraising tactics (anyone claiming to have 3x matches, or claiming that if you don’t give right now the world will explode)
Don’t give to a PAC you’ve never heard of before just because they have a vague anti-Trump-sounding name
Don’t give to a candidate running in a district that Trump won by a billion points in 2024 and a Democrat isn’t going to flip; for example, don’t give to a vanity candidate running against Marjorie Taylor Greene
Don’t give to a group that you don’t know anything about and is sending you random messages
Dos
Give to a candidate running in Virginia in their off-cycle election (like Abigail Spanberger for governor)
Money donated directly to a candidate will often go further than to a PAC. Candidates can buy airtime at a cheaper rate than PACs, although many PACs still do valuable work
If you give to a candidate, make sure they’re running in a winnable seat. These lists aren’t perfect, but the Cook Political Report rates the competitiveness of every House race. Your money is best spent on races in the “lean” or “tossup” category
Pick a candidate you think does great work and give them a monthly recurring donation—just set it and forget it. Recurring donations are great because they help organizations plan their future budgets well. So $10 over 12 months is often worth more to a campaign than $120 up front, because their budget-making process requires accurate forecasting
If all of this sounds too complicated, here’s one simple thing you can do: give to Jon Ossoff of Georgia. He’s the most vulnerable Democratic Senate incumbent. You can give him a recurring donation for 18 months and that’ll take him through Election Day. If that’s all you do, that would be pretty great!
And one enormous DON’T:
Don’t say, “There won’t be midterms, because Trump is going to declare martial law and cancel all elections from now on.” That’s a right-wing narrative designed to make you feel hopeless and prevent you from donating, volunteering, and voting. Don’t fall for it!
Instead, let’s do some critical thinking: if there won’t be any midterms, why are Republicans scrambling to gerrymander in states like Texas? I’ll tell you why: they’re terrified of losing control of the House—and with your help, they will.
A final note: if you have friends and/or family who might find this guide useful, please share it with them! And thanks, as always, for your support.
ASK THE AVERAGE RUSSIAN IF THEY WANT A DICTATOR.
ASK THE 15 REGIONS THAT BROKE FREE IN 1991.
ASK UKRAINE, FIGHTING FEARLESSLY TODAY TO ESCAPE THE DEATH GRIP OF ONE.
“Today, for the second time in two days, Donald J. Trump hinted that Americans want a dictator. He said: ‘The line is that I’m a dictator, but I stop crime. So a lot of people say, “If that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator.”’”
I’ve walked streets in Romania still scarred with bullet holes from their fight against tyranny. I’ve stood on church steps in Timișoara where a priest and dozens of children were gunned down for defying a regime.
I’ve watched a Ukrainian software team scatter back to their hometowns when Russia attacked Kharkiv — disappearing mid-call as power and communications collapsed.
I’ve heard a Chinese colleague, under the one-child policy, quietly admit what would happen if he had two: “Very bad.”
History isn’t distant. Watch 60 Minutes on Argentina and the tens of thousands “disappeared” — women, children, anyone who dared resist.
Meanwhile, FOX screams about crime in our cities but stays silent about the real rot: addiction, battered women, unaffordable education, homes, and healthcare — the everyday suffering in red Trump towns.
The King and his regime grow rich without fear of law. The people suffer. Those who resist are crushed.
Declare your independence. Before it’s too late.
Tyranny doesn’t arrive slowly.
It happens overnight.
Humor - i’ll leave that for Andy. Princeton University.
Supporting Abigail Spanberger for Governor of Virginia is an excellent recommendation Andy!
Abigail was the Congressperson in my district for 6 years and she's highly respected, qualified, caring and intelligent plus has a very strong record for constituent services!
And here's an insider's tip: Every time her opponent unfairly criticizes Abigail relative to Virginia's business climate and state of affairs, she's actually criticizing herself (as incumbent Lt. Governor) and Virginia Governor Youngkin -- a Republican with eyes on the WH in 2028.