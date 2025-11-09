Tuesday’s Blue Tsunami came exactly a year after the 2024 election, which was by far the most heinous U.S. election since 2016.
Five days after the 2024 dumpster fire, I published an article entitled “What Happens Now?” It quickly became the most-read TBR post ever.
In it, I tried to put the 2024 election into historical perspective, make some predictions, and suggest a way forward.
One year later, I thought it might be interesting to look back at that post and offer an update: what I got right, what I got wrong, and how the Trump shitshow ends once and for all. (Spoiler: it could end much sooner than some experts have predicted.)