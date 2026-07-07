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Andy Borowitz
12h

Only Trump could discover soccer like five minutes ago and immediately ruin it.

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43 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
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Jennifer
12h

If you Want To write Like Trump, you Need to randomly Capitalize words. Thank you for your Attention to this matter.

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