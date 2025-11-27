How to Gaslight Your MAGA Relatives on Thanksgiving
Helpful tips!
Stuck with MAGA relatives around the table today? Gaslight them by pretending you’re a convert to their movement! Just slip these surefire talking points into the conversation:
I’m more grateful for this Thanksgiving meal than last year’s because it cost so much more.
I agree with RFK Jr.—polio’s not so bad.
Pete Hegseth has made me feel so much better about my drinking.
I’m grateful to live in a country where if you’ve committed violent crimes and gone to prison you can still get a job working for ICE.
After we’re done eating, let’s tear down this house and build a ballroom.
Thank God Trump is deporting all those undocumented workers! If I want fruit and vegetables I’ll just pick them myself.
Say what you will about Trump, he’s a loyal friend—look at how many times Epstein mentioned him in his emails.
Happy Thanksgiving, TBR community! I hope this helps ❤️
I’m the 86 year old grandfather at the table. Whatever I say the others look at me as though a 3 year old was speaking. I can say anything without fear of retribution!