I’m more grateful for this Thanksgiving meal than last year’s because it cost so much more.

I agree with RFK Jr.—polio’s not so bad.

Pete Hegseth has made me feel so much better about my drinking.

I’m grateful to live in a country where if you’ve committed violent crimes and gone to prison you can still get a job working for ICE.

After we’re done eating, let’s tear down this house and build a ballroom.

Thank God Trump is deporting all those undocumented workers! If I want fruit and vegetables I’ll just pick them myself.