The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BTAM Master's avatar
BTAM Master
1hEdited

I attend rallies. I write postcards. I go to bridge standouts. I make phone calls. I call my Senators and Congress Folk and say "Thank you!!!! Keep up the good work!!" (I live in Massachusetts).

I shop and cook for a disabled woman and her disabled son.

I can look my activist kids in the eye and say "I tried."

I listen to jazz, read books, and watch bad sci fi from the 50s and 60s.

We do what we can. As a Brit once told me: "We survived Henry VIII. You will survive Trump."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Carole Weintraub's avatar
Carole Weintraub
1h

Dogs are the cure for just about anything.

Thanks for writing this. Now to implementation. Happy New Year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
183 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture