The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
2h

I think Hugo would agree he was no match.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
James R. Borchert's avatar
James R. Borchert
2h

As a public service, someone with your level of insight and inanity needs to develop a Batshit Crazy Scale, as the number and variety of utterings to be graded are quickly spiraling out of control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
290 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture