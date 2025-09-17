The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derek Smith's avatar
Derek Smith
7h

Well, my hands are shaky, and my knees are weak

I can't seem to stand on my own two feet

Who do you thank when you have such luck?

I'm in love, I'm all shook up

Mm, ooh, yeah, yeah-yay

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
nks's avatar
nks
7h

Fell off my chair laughing at this😂😂. Ice unmasked in Memphis!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
309 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture