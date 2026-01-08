If Donald Trump’s government can murder a woman in broad daylight for exercising her First Amendment rights, they can murder any of us.

If congressional Republicans had a shred of decency, they would impeach and remove Kristi Noem.

If those Republicans cherished the USA more than their jobs, they would impeach and remove Donald Trump.

If they don’t, it’s up to us to remove them.

If you’ve had enough, let’s get to work.

Leave a comment

Share