If Donald Trump’s government can murder a woman in broad daylight for exercising her First Amendment rights, they can murder any of us.
If congressional Republicans had a shred of decency, they would impeach and remove Kristi Noem.
If those Republicans cherished the USA more than their jobs, they would impeach and remove Donald Trump.
If they don’t, it’s up to us to remove them.
If you’ve had enough, let’s get to work.
I want to welcome the new subscribers who are joining us on TBR’s 25th anniversary. I wish I could have posted something funny today, but it wasn’t the right moment for laughs.
My heart goes out to the family of the woman ICE executed yesterday, Renee Good—especially the children she left behind, the youngest of whom was six.
And my heart goes out to every person who has been persecuted by ICE and DHS. This must stop. Now.
So, what can we do to stop it?
The work ahead of us takes a number of forms. Most importantly, we must sweep out the Republicans in the midterms.
Please do not type, “There won’t be any midterms because Trump will cancel them.” That’s a right-wing talking point designed to make you feel hopeless. Don’t fall for it, and don’t spread it.
The fact is, Trump and Mike Johnson are terrified of the midterms. They’ve seen the polls. And they’ve seen the results of last year’s elections in states like New Jersey, Virginia, and even Georgia, where they got trounced.
They know that Democratic victory means impeachment, conviction, and justice.
What other work should we be doing?
Boycotts. General strikes. Economic shutdowns.
The only thing oligarchs understand is money. Look how quickly ABC reversed its decision on Jimmy Kimmel when it was clear that it hurt their bottom line.
They’re cowards. They’re weak. And we’re strong.
On a day like today, it’s natural to feel hopeless. But that’s how they want us to feel. And hopelessness isn’t a plan.
At these dark hours I think of Jane Goodall, who never gave up fighting to save the planet.
Saving democracy is our fight. We can’t give up. And we will prevail.
Onward.
Love,
Andy
Trump is a demented criminal running a criminal government with goons, cowards and criminals at his side. Anyone in his government who stays with him is a collaborator.