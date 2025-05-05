Dear reader,
To thank you for reading my work, today I’m offering annual subscriptions to The Borowitz Report for only $30. That’s a whopping 40% off the regular price!
Paid subscribers get access to all premium TBR content, including the archives, the Sunday Reads, and every episode of The Andy Borowitz Show. And the best perk of all is membership in TBR community, which lets you comment on posts, interact with fellow community members, and participate in exclusive live chats with me.
This offer is only good for the next 48 hours, so if you’ve considered becoming a paid subscriber or giving a gift subscription, go for it ASAP by clicking the appropriate button below!
No posts