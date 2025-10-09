Liars (above) would strain the nation’s prison capacity.

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—After James Comey’s arraignment on Wednesday, experts warned that indicting everyone who has lied to Congress would dangerously overcrowd the nation’s prisons.

According to imprisonment expert Davis Logsdon of the University of Minnesota, “If we’re going to put all the people who lied to Congress in prison, we’re going to need a shit-ton more prisons.”

“You’re looking at mass incarceration on an unprecedented scale,” he cautioned.

One cost-efficient solution, he said, would be to repurpose the White House as a federal penitentiary since so many eventual inmates are already there.

TBR Caption Contest!

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

What was Little Marco really whispering to Metamucilini? Leave your answer below:

Leave a comment

In addition to worldwide fame and glory, the winner will receive a signed copy of my book PROFILES IN IGNORANCE . May the best caption win!

