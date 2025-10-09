The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cunningham's avatar
Cunningham
8h

his name is JD Vance…he’s your vice-president

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Greg Meyer's avatar
Greg Meyer
8h

Sir, your fly is unzipped, but don't worry . . . no one can see anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
905 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture