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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
5h

Who else wants that deal? And I would throw in never hearing Hegseth’s voice again, but maybe I’m being greedy.

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Joanne Elizabeth Schulze's avatar
Joanne Elizabeth Schulze
5h

Since Rubio doesn't have a voice, Vance was the perfect negotiating piece.

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