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Denis Pombriant's avatar
Denis Pombriant
10h

Could we take a cue from this and close the Oval Office for 2 years while we renovate the presidency?

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49 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Anne J's avatar
Anne J
10h

Honestly, I’m just relieved they’re finally addressing the infrastructure. You can’t run a proper global chokepoint without marble armrests. That’s basic governance. Also unclear whether the renovation includes surge pricing for tankers during peak hours or if that’s only for VIP oil.

And I assume there’ll be a ribbon cutting where everyone insists they personally came up with the idea of “water, but narrower.”

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