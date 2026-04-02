The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
3d

OK, TBRers, fun game: who would you like to see get the chop next?

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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
3d

Stephen Miller is my choice, and the only self-hating Jewish Nazi in history.

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