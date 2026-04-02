Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

TEHRAN (The Borowitz Report)—The leaders of Iran’s Islamic Republic crowed on Thursday that they have begun to achieve their goal of regime change in the U.S.

“First Kristi Noem, and now Pam Bondi,” the official Iranian statement read. “The dominoes are falling one by one.”

Iran said that, although the US claims Donald J. Trump is still in power, “His speech last night did not prove that he is still alive.”

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Can the former attorney general of the United States go to prison?

The answer, of course, is yes: John Mitchell, who served under Richard M. Nixon, later served 19 months behind bars for crimes related to the Watergate cover-up.

Will the toxin known as Pam Bondi follow in his footsteps? Find out here .

Leave a comment

Share