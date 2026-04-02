Iran Says It Has Started to Achieve Regime Change in US
TEHRAN (The Borowitz Report)—The leaders of Iran’s Islamic Republic crowed on Thursday that they have begun to achieve their goal of regime change in the U.S.
“First Kristi Noem, and now Pam Bondi,” the official Iranian statement read. “The dominoes are falling one by one.”
Iran said that, although the US claims Donald J. Trump is still in power, “His speech last night did not prove that he is still alive.”
OK, TBRers, fun game: who would you like to see get the chop next?
Stephen Miller is my choice, and the only self-hating Jewish Nazi in history.