The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz
10h

Trump’s Cabinet is a formidable arsenal of human repellents.

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Al Gorythm's avatar
Al Gorythm
10h

Iranians insist Trump open the Epstein files before any further consideration of opening the Strait of Hormuz.

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