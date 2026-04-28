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Clym Yeobright's avatar
Clym Yeobright
6h

Little known fact: Iran had made a major concession, to wit, it modified the coffee machine in the waiting room at its Islamabad consulate to accept American quarters.

Alas, the gesture was lost on Jared. “What is this thing you call ‘a quarter’?”, he asked a reporter. When the reporter showed him one, he tested it with his teeth and said “Interesting. But that doesn’t look at all like Daddy. If it were real money, I’m certain it would have the face of the potentate on it. I carry only trump$-coins in my little red plastic coin-purse. And melania$-nickels, of course. Do many people know about this?” Assured they do, he replied “I’ll have to ask Ivanka; she occasionally mixes with the unwashed masses … at Sak’s.”

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Harvey Perry's avatar
Harvey Perry
5h

The combination of greed, corruption, incompetence, ignorance, and abuse of power by the members of the Trump crime family is amazing. That the Maga Republicans in the House, Senate and Supreme Court are still supportive of the conspiracy boggles the mind. However, they previously supported the QAnon conspiracy theory. Trump says foreigners aren’t laughing at us any more. For once he accidentally spoke the truth. They are looking at America with horror. A lot of Americans are too.

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