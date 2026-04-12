Welcome to The Borowitz Report’s newest premium feature, TBR Midterms HQ. Between now and November, we’ll offer deep dives into the midterm races you need to know about—and make a few predictions.
We’ll start by examining the reelection chances of the intermittently sober Trump toady Lindsey Graham.
Conventional wisdom says Graham’s Senate seat is safe. But as Trump’s popularity vanishes like Little Marco’s feet in a giant pair of Florsheims, a slew of recent Democratic upsets have proven conventional wisdom wrong.
And a close inspection of the South Carolina Senate race suggests there could be trouble ahead for tipsy Lindsey.