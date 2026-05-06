The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Susan Kice's avatar
Susan Kice
8h

So much good info in a small comedic article. The press could not do this-even without the humor! Thx Andy!

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Lynne's avatar
Lynne
8h

Caligula. Rotten in every way possible.

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