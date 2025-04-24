Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

VATICAN CITY (The Borowitz Report)—JD Vance will represent Satan at Pope Francis’s funeral this weekend, the Devil confirmed on Thursday.

In a rare public statement, the Prince of Darkness said that he could not attend the funeral himself because it conflicts with a Tesla board meeting.

Explaining his choice of Vance, Beelzebub said, “If you can’t have me, JD is the next best thing.”

But longtime Vatican-watcher Harland Dorrinson criticized Satan’s decision to send Vance, noting, “With Trump in attendance, this seems like overkill.”

TBR Question of the Day: If JD is unavailable, who else could Satan send?

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Share