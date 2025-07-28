The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
9h

Look, I'm against Ghislaine getting pardoned, but this would be making the most of it, I think.

Glenn Sills's avatar
Glenn Sills
9h

Ghislaine is scheduled to make a press conference this afternoon where she explains that not only did Trump not take advantage of underage girls, he is trans and was seen in many of the photos of Epstein as an underage girl.

