EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump revealed on Monday that JD Vance has agreed to serve the remainder of Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison sentence for her.
“JD wasn’t thrilled about it, quite frankly,” Trump told reporters. “He was crying like a dog.”
“I told him to be a man,” he said. “It’s only 20 years.”
As for Maxwell, Trump said, “I wish her well,” adding that he that he expects her to be “a terrific vice president.”
Look, I'm against Ghislaine getting pardoned, but this would be making the most of it, I think.
Ghislaine is scheduled to make a press conference this afternoon where she explains that not only did Trump not take advantage of underage girls, he is trans and was seen in many of the photos of Epstein as an underage girl.