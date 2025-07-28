Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump revealed on Monday that JD Vance has agreed to serve the remainder of Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison sentence for her.

“JD wasn’t thrilled about it, quite frankly,” Trump told reporters. “He was crying like a dog.”

“I told him to be a man,” he said. “It’s only 20 years.”

As for Maxwell, Trump said, “I wish her well,” adding that he that he expects her to be “a terrific vice president.”

