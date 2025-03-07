WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Reacting to the decision by the producers of “Hamilton” to withdraw the show from the Kennedy Center, Donald J. Trump announced on Thursday that he would replace the production with a new musical, “Burr.”
The show, which will star Ted Nugent as Aaron Burr, will be produced by a new patron of the arts, The National Rifle Association.
“‘Hamilton,’ quite frankly, is no great loss,” Trump said. “It was an unsuccessful musical that no one wanted tickets for.”
“Burr is my kind of American hero,” he added. “He shot a guy.”
TBR Question of the Day: What other offerings can we expect to see at the Kennedy Center under the Trump regime? Leave your answer below:
Since the Haitians ate all the Cats, maybe a new musical based on Trump and Musk entitled Rats.