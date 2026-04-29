King Charles Alienates Republicans With Offensive Use of Complete Sentences
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Igniting an international incident on Tuesday, Charles III of the United Kingdom angered GOP lawmakers by delivering a speech riddled with complete sentences.
The offensive sentences, characterized by an incendiary deployment of subject-verb agreement, drew howls of outrage from congressional Republicans.
“Speech bad,” said Ron Johnson.
“Sucked,” said Lauren Boebert.
“Urgggh,” said Tommy Tuberville.
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Normally I'm all in for NO KINGS but I'm willing to make an exception.
I am watching the speech right now, and was immediately drawn in by his manner of speaking.
SUCH a calming respite.