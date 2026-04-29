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WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Igniting an international incident on Tuesday, Charles III of the United Kingdom angered GOP lawmakers by delivering a speech riddled with complete sentences.

The offensive sentences, characterized by an incendiary deployment of subject-verb agreement, drew howls of outrage from congressional Republicans.

“Speech bad,” said Ron Johnson.

“Sucked,” said Lauren Boebert.

“Urgggh,” said Tommy Tuberville.

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