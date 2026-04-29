The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
1h

Normally I'm all in for NO KINGS but I'm willing to make an exception.

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Karin Crichton's avatar
Karin Crichton
1h

I am watching the speech right now, and was immediately drawn in by his manner of speaking.

SUCH a calming respite.

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