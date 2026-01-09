Hugo Burnand

LONDON (The Borowitz Report)—In a move that was widely hailed across the free world, on Friday King Charles III of the United Kingdom reasserted British rule over the colonies formerly known as the United States of America.

“In recent days, Donald Trump, Marco Rubio and Stephen Miller have been advocating a muscular return to colonialism,” the monarch said. “I couldn’t agree more with those chaps.”

“We lost the colonies because our King went insane,” Charles added. “But now the shoe’s on the other bloody foot, isn’t it?”

As for what this change in status would mean for Trump, the King said, “Perhaps he could room with his old chum, my idiot brother.”

Joyce Vance’s newsletter, Civil Discourse, is a favorite of many TBR readers. So I’m delighted to announce that her new book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable: A Manual For Keeping A Democracy , will be the first TBR Book Club pick of 2026.

In this instant New York Times bestseller, Vance, a constitutional law professor and former US attorney, issues a call to action that we all need to hear as the crucial midterm elections approach.

You can get Vance’s book at TBR Bookshop, where your purchase will support independent bookstores across the country. Please don’t buy it from Amazon, where your purchase will support a malignant weasel.

Later this month, I’ll ask you to submit your questions for Joyce, which she’ll answer in an exclusive interview. Let’s get reading!



Love,

Andy

Leave a comment

Share