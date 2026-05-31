Leaked Excerpts from JD Vance’s Upcoming Book on CatholicismTBR Sunday ReadGinny HoganMay 31, 2026∙ Paid63019563ShareFranco Origlia/Getty ImagesTBR EXCLUSIVE: In the journalistic coup of the year, The Borowitz Report has obtained a leaked copy of JD Vance’s much-anticipated book about his conversion to the Catholic faith. The following excerpts offer a fascinating glimpse into the mind of a man who believes he understands Catholicism way better than the Pope:This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inA guest post byGinny HoganWriter/stand up/person. Please subscribe to my newsletter, Mutual! It’s really not too frequent. I also have a stand up special & several books, all available from the link in my bioSubscribe to Ginny