LEAKED: Suggested Slogans for Marco Rubio’s 2028 CampaignTBR Sunday ReadGinny HoganJul 19, 2026∙ Paid14485ShareJoe Raedle/Getty ImagesTBR EXCLUSIVE—The Borowitz Report has obtained the following top-secret memo from the Marco Rubio for President Committee, listing possible slogans for the Secretary of State’s 2028 campaign:Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Andy Borowitz.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.A guest post byGinny HoganWriter/stand up/person. Please pre-order my new book OBEY IN ADVANCE: https://store.mcsweeneys.net/products/obey-in-advance-how-to-survive-and-thrive-under-authoritarianism?taxon_id=1Subscribe to Ginny