On last Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Marco Rubio alarmed the American people by reminding them that he is not only Secretary of State but also National Security Advisor. That means that a scary portion of what is laughingly called US “foreign policy” is now being devised by Little Marco’s little brain.

L.M. was visibly throbbing with hubris throughout his TV appearance. It must be an orgasmic experience to clutch, at long last, a diplomatic portfolio after an excruciating year of ceding it to the weaselly likes of Steve Witkoff, who presumably became Trump’s golf buddy by letting him cheat.



After crowing to MTP’s Kristin Welker about the illegal kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro—who, in the interest of being fair and balanced, we’ll call Little Narco—Rubio proceeded to rattle his toy saber in the direction of his favorite nemesis: Cuba.

“Is the Cuban government the Trump administration's next target, Mr. Secretary?’ Welker asked.

“Well, the Cuban government is a huge problem,” he replied. “I think they're in a lot of trouble, yes. I'm not going to talk to you about what our future steps are going to be and our policies are going to be right now in this regard. But I don't think it's any mystery that we are not big fans of the Cuban regime.”

Since he first ran for the United States Senate in Florida, Little Marco has made no secret of his hatred for the commie brigands despoiling the nation of his ancestors. What he has tried to keep secret, however, is an inconvenient truth about his own past. And honestly, I can’t blame him, because the truth is pretty darn embarrassing.