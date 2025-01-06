Share this postThe Borowitz ReportMake America Not Embarrassing AgainCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMake America Not Embarrassing AgainJan 06, 2025∙ Paid912Share this postThe Borowitz ReportMake America Not Embarrassing AgainCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore46ShareMerchandise revenue from the Make America Not Embarrassing Again tour was donated to the International Rescue Committee, which supports refugees around the world.Dear friends,In 2018 I embarked on a national comedy tour called Make America Not Embarrassing Again. Clearly, my mission was not exactly accomplished. So now it’s time to Make America Not Emba…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in