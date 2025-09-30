Dear friends,
As long as we have a First Amendment, I plan to enjoy it. And that means putting on a show for you!
On Friday October 24, I’ll be offering An Evening of Sanity at the lovely McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, NJ.—an easy train ride from NYC.
It’ll be a mix of comedy, conversation, and Q & A with the audience. Plus, I’ll be signing books afterward, so I’ll get a chance to meet you.
This is my final show of 2025, and tickets are already selling fast—so order yours today. I hope to see you there!
Love,
Andy
As corporate media continue to bend their knee to our senile wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.