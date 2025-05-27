WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—A man’s decision to spend months writing a book about the wrong president is a worrisome sign of cognitive slippage, brain health experts warned on Tuesday.
Devoting a 352-page book to unmasking a president who is no longer in office instead of the one currently sowing global chaos indicates serious mental impairment, the experts asserted.
Making matters worse, an inner circle of the man’s co-workers have been enthusiastically touting his book on television in a coordinated effort to conceal his cognitive decline.
“It’s sad that no one around him seems willing to tell him he’s slipping,” one cognitive specialist said. “Every day it becomes clearer that he’s no longer up to his job.”
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—A man’s decision to spend months writing a book about the wrong president is a worrisome sign of cognitive slippage, brain health experts warned on Tuesday.
Ask Me Anything!
Leave your questions below and I will answer them on this week’s podcast!
Democracy Dies When Billionaire Weasels Own Newspapers: Subscribe to The Borowitz Report Today.
Discussion about this post
No posts
It’s just bizarre! We have a “president” who is a felon and is continuously overstepping the constitutional boundaries, and yet all the attention is going towards a man who spent his entire life serving his country to the best of his abilities with integrity. Our culture has become sick.
Shame on Tapper. And his ilk.