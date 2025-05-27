Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—A man’s decision to spend months writing a book about the wrong president is a worrisome sign of cognitive slippage, brain health experts warned on Tuesday.



Devoting a 352-page book to unmasking a president who is no longer in office instead of the one currently sowing global chaos indicates serious mental impairment, the experts asserted.



Making matters worse, an inner circle of the man’s co-workers have been enthusiastically touting his book on television in a coordinated effort to conceal his cognitive decline.



“It’s sad that no one around him seems willing to tell him he’s slipping,” one cognitive specialist said. “Every day it becomes clearer that he’s no longer up to his job.”

