The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzi Harkey's avatar
Suzi Harkey
12hEdited

It’s just bizarre! We have a “president” who is a felon and is continuously overstepping the constitutional boundaries, and yet all the attention is going towards a man who spent his entire life serving his country to the best of his abilities with integrity. Our culture has become sick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
63 replies
Jill H.'s avatar
Jill H.
12h

Shame on Tapper. And his ilk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
418 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture