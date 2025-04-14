Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—A South African man who invested millions in Donald J. Trump is in a “state of shock” after losing a fortune, the man said on Monday.

“I’m still trying to process what went wrong,” he said. “If Donald Trump can’t make money, who can?”

The man said he was “baffled” that his investment had soured, given Trump’s “unparalleled track record of business success.”

“I just don’t understand how this happened,” he said. “He seemed so smart on The Apprentice.”

TBR Question of the Day: What would be a better investment than Donald Trump?

