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Andy Borowitz
3h

In defense of Markwayne Mullin, I think he is capable of miracles, because he has single-handedly made Rand Paul a sympathetic figure

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Karen Lindsay's avatar
Karen Lindsay
3h

I will never forgive Mullin for making me respect Rand Paul for a few minutes.

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