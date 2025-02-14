Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Melania Trump has determined that the Valentine’s Day card she received on Friday could not possibly be from her husband because her name was spelled correctly, the First Lady has confirmed.

“If it spelled ‘Melanie,’ ‘Melanin,’ or ‘Malala,’ then I’d know it from him,” she said.

“It was signed ‘the President,’” she continued. “So I guess it from Elon.”

“I wish Justin Trudeau send me card one day,” she added wistfully. “That be best.”

TBR Question of the Day: What are some other ways that Trump misspells Melania’s name? Leave your comment below:

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Share