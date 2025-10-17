WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a blistering comment on Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson accused participants in Saturday’s No Kings protests of “blatantly exercising their First Amendment rights.”
“When the framers of the Constitution wrote the First Amendment, they did not intend people to take it literally,” Johnson said. “And yet, that is precisely what the far-left lunatics and Antifa members are conspiring to do.”
Johnson said that he and his fellow Republicans would push for a repeal of the First Amendment to “prevent it from being exploited by evildoers in the future.”
“We’d be so much better off without the First Amendment,” he said. “The Second Amendment would move up to No. 1, which is where it belongs.”
Are you sure this is satire, and not what every Republican really things and that Sunday School Teacher/Stinking Pedo Mike Johnson is just finally saying the quiet part out loud...?
We don't hate America. We LOVE ❤️🤍💙 America. It's Speaker Poindexter Bobblehead and his band of babbling, butt-kissing baboons who make our skin crawl.