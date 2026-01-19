The Borowitz Report

Andy Borowitz
14h

Now that the federal government is run by white nationalists determined to extinguish Dr. King’s legacy, it’s more important than ever that we remember him. Please consider sharing this post.

Al Gorythm
14h

By canceling MLK Day as a fee free day at National Parks and substituting his own birthday in its place, Trump found a way to make orange the new black.

The Manchurian Cantaloupe needs to exercise his right to remain silent. PERMANENTLY

