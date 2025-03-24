Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Disaster struck the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Monday after Elon Musk and his team of teenage aides became trapped inside a self-locking Cybertruck.

The DOGE crew found themselves imprisoned in the vehicle after pulling into the parking lot of the Education Department, which they had come to dismantle.

A frantically screaming Musk received no help from passing Ed. Dept. employees, who said they had just been terminated and were no longer available.

Witnesses said that Musk’s desperate pounding on the interior of the Cybertruck failed to free him but did send several pieces of metal trim flying off its exterior.

Davis Logsdon, a constitutional scholar at the University of Minnesota, called Musk’s imprisonment inside the vehicle a “positive development for American democracy,” adding, “The Cybertruck is our guardrail.”

