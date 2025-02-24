Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Boasting that he was “taking DOGE to the next level,” on Monday Elon Musk said that he had formed a new unit called Dept. Of Underaged Clowns Harming Everything (DOUCHE).

As part of the new group’s branding push, the Cybertruck they use to roam the streets of Washington will now be called “The DOUCHE Canoe.”

Although Musk will be known informally as King DOUCHE, his official title will be Completely Repulsive Individual Never Genuinely Elected (CRINGE).

TBR Question of the Day: What would be some other good names for Musk and his teenage crew? Leave your comments below:

