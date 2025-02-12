Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a setback to Donald J. Trump’s plan to turn the Gaza Strip into the “Riviera of the Middle East,” on Wednesday the 4-year-old son of Elon Musk called the proposal “idiotic.”

“You’re saying that the United States would own Gaza,” X Musk told Trump in an Oval Office meeting. “Who would we be buying it from? And what would become of the two million Palestinians who call it home? Removing an entire population is tantamount to ethnic cleansing and contravenes international law.”

“You need to think this stuff through, dumbass,” X added.

X’s comments drew broad praise from leaders across the Middle East, including Jordan's King Abdullah II, who remarked, “Finally, there’s an adult in the room.”

TBR Question of the Day: What other wise advice should X Musk give Trump? Leave your comment below:

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Share