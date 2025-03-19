WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Millions of Americans were gobsmacked on Tuesday upon hearing that a prominent Republican official had shown respect for the United States Constitution.
Across the country, U.S. residents expressed shock and disbelief that a member of the GOP had openly validated the rule of law.
“At first I thought it was a hoax,” said one American, echoing the views of many. “Then I was like, maybe it’s a different John Roberts? It’s a pretty common name.”
At the White House, a furious Donald J. Trump said that the Constitution “isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on,” noting, "When I was stealing documents I never even considered taking it."
In his harshest rebuke of the 238-year-old document, he alleged, “The Constitution has treated me very unfairly.”
Should Roberts still be a candidate for TBR’s Traitor of the Week? Discuss.
And notice Trump backed down. I guess he realizes that he’d be in jail right now, if not for Robert’s spearheading Trump’s unconstitutional Immunity clause, and slow rolling two significant SCOTUS cases which surely would have ended in Trump’s incarceration….:)