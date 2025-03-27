John Lamparski/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Millions of Americans have been rattled this week by the bombshell that a former Fox News host might be a liar, reports on Thursday indicate.

According to industry insiders, the revelation that a former employee might have knowingly disseminated falsehoods threatens to tarnish the image of the nation’s most trusted news organization.

Harland Dorrinson, a crisis management specialist, said that Fox News needs to “change the narrative” by reminding Americans of its peerless and longstanding reputation for honesty.

“Fox needs to remind people that they are the network of Bill O’Reilly, Glenn Beck, and Tucker Carlson,” he said. “One bad apple doesn’t spoil the whole bunch.”

