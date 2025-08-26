The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole Weintraub's avatar
Carole Weintraub
10h

I alone can fix this. I’ll get back to you in two weeks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Diane Smith's avatar
Diane Smith
10h

Yeah, if only. Kudos to Gov. Pritzker. Kudos, applause, standing ovation, well spoken!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 replies
346 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture