WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a scathing letter to Donald J. Trump, on Thursday the nation’s dogs demanded that Kristi Noem be fired as Secretary of Homeland Security.

“We were incredulous that someone as incompetent as Kristi Noem was nominated in the first place,” the canines wrote. “We knew this wouldn’t end well.”

“This is not a partisan issue,” the dogs concluded. “Cats agree.”

Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

Read my deep dive into the shallow pool that is Kristi Noem here

