The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
12h

Cookie and Mousse agree.

Reply
Share
48 replies
David Toth and Fran Newton's avatar
David Toth and Fran Newton
12hEdited

Dogs were also deeply offended when an anonymous source reported that Noem was caught humping Trump’s leg in the Oval Office. When questioned by reporters, Noem said, “Stephen MIller made me do it.”

Reply
Share
18 replies
453 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture