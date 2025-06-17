Jewel Lazaro at her apartment in Spain this winter. (Photo by Robin Hammond for The 19th.)

Today’s post is a guest contribution by my wife, Olivia Gentile , an award-winning journalist whose work spans three decades and four continents. I hope you’ll read this important story, which was published on The 19th this morning after a 16-month investigation. As always, I’m grateful for your support. —Andy

Their first kiss was in the laundry room of a hostel.

It was 2010, and Jewel Lazaro was road-tripping through British Columbia before starting community college in her hometown, Seattle. She was assigned several roommates at a Vancouver hostel, one of them an intriguing Irishman.

Seth Colchester was dark haired and blue eyed, and seemed to know a little about everything. He’d grown up surrounded by sheep and cows on an organic farm, but was working as a deejay in Spain, he told Jewel. After a night of dancing and flirting, they found privacy amid the hum of the washing machines.

They dated long distance. In 2013, when she was 23, Jewel moved to Dubai to work as a flight attendant for Emirates. It was exciting to crisscross the globe every week, but before long she was exhausted.

Seth told her to quit, she said. She could move into his loft in Barcelona and pursue her passions — singing, songwriting, art.

“I loved him, and I trusted him,” she said. “I was really naive.”

