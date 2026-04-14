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Andy Borowitz
2h

Obama: “I seem to remember there being a nuclear deal with them somewhere. I wonder what happened to it.”

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Peaceful Mary T.'s avatar
Peaceful Mary T.
2h

Damn, I miss President Obama. He was such a breath of fresh air! <3

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