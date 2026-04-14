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WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—After JD Vance failed to strike a deal on Iran's nuclear program over the weekend, on Tuesday former President Barack Obama offered to help Donald J. Trump reach such a deal, sources said.



“I hear you're having trouble keeping Iran from getting nukes,” Obama reportedly told Trump. “I have some ideas about how you might get that done.”



“Just spitballing here, but it would be good to put limits on uranium enrichment,” he said. “And you’d want to set up regular inspections and monitoring to make sure they’re complying.”



Although Obama thought he could be of assistance in crafting a nuclear deal with Iran, he added, “I don’t know how you’ll get them to stop blocking the Strait of Hormuz. It was totally open when I was president.”

Why has Lindsey Graham been drinking so much ? Maybe he’s seen the polls. TBR examines the trouble ahead for the tipsy Trump toady here .

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