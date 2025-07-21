Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Responding to Donald J. Trump’s posting of a fake AI-generated video of Barack Obama being arrested, on Monday the former president posted an actual video of Trump being criminally prosecuted in 2024.

The video shows Trump outside the Manhattan courtroom where he was charged with 34 felony counts and ultimately convicted on all of them.

“To be honest, I wanted to come up with some kind of crazy AI video to respond to his, but I’m no good with all of that tech stuff,” Obama said. “Fortunately, there was real video of him when he was on trial, so I guess I lucked out.”

At the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted Obama’s post, stating, “Sharing actual footage of events that really happened is something that President Trump would never do.”

Despite Trump’s claim that he doesn’t “write” pictures, TBR has obtained a secret trove of original drawings by him, including “Nude in Bath with Bribes” (below). See the entire collection of his amazing artwork here.

