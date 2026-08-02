Other COVID Origin Stories Rand Paul Should InvestigateTBR Sunday Read FelipeAug 02, 2026∙ Paid85429688ShareSen. Rand Paul, who became a COVID investigator after an illustrious career as a COVID superspreader. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images)After a tense hearing on Wednesday in which Senator Rand Paul grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci about the origins of COVID, The Borowitz Report would like the Kentucky lawmaker to investigate these other possible COVID origin stories:This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inA guest post byFelipeFrom a country you misspell. Author of “America, Let Me In: A Choose Your Immigration Story.” WGA and Peabody Award-winning writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.Subscribe to Felipe