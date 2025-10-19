The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
23m

Happy Sunday, TBRers! Hope you're resting after a triumphant No Kings weekend!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jan Fabiyi's avatar
Jan Fabiyi
22m

I WAS THERE.

And millions more just like me, no relation (thank God) to Elon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture