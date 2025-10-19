Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In yet another indication of the heavy turnout for the No Kings rallies, over 400 of Elon Musk’s children attended the protests, according to estimates released on Sunday.

Donald J. Trump, furious at the size of the No Kings crowds, claimed that the estimated attendance of 7 million “is much lower when you subtract all the people who were there to show their hate for Elon.”

“People are saying the number of Elon’s kids who turned out was much higher than 400—thousands, maybe millions,” he said. “You take away Elon’s kids and almost no one was there.”

Calling the number of Musk children who despise their father “a sad situation, quite frankly,” he added, “So many of Elon’s kids showed up there was practically no room for Antifa.”

(NOTE: Last chance to save a whopping 40% on an annual TBR subscription! )

Leave a comment

Share