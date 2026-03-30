Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In yet another indication of the heavy turnout for the No Kings rallies, over 400 of Elon Musk’s children attended the protests, according to estimates released on Monday.

Furious about the size of the No Kings crowds, Donald J. Trump claimed that the estimated attendance of eight million “is much lower when you subtract all the people who were there to show their hate for Elon.”

“People are saying the number of Elon’s kids who turned out was much higher than 400—thousands, maybe millions,” he said. “You take away Elon’s kids and almost no one was there.”

Calling the number of Musk children who despise their father “a sad situation, quite frankly,” he added, “So many of Elon’s kids showed up there was practically no room for Antifa.”

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