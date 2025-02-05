Joe Raedle/Getty Images

GAZA (The Borowitz Report)—A spokesman for the Palestinian people said on Wednesday that, though they had no intention of leaving the Gaza Strip, they would be “very interested” in taking control of the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Right now, Mar-a-Lago is a mess,” the spokesman said. “The only reason anyone is living there is because they have no other alternative.”

The spokesman said the Palestinians would begin rehabilitating the derelict property by “clearing out all of the stolen documents and returning them to their rightful owners.”

Additionally, the spokesman indicated, Mar-a-Lago would require “extensive fumigation,” adding, “If it’s like any other Trump property, it has a bedbug issue.”

