The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
2h

As Carlos Greaves wrote, Trump’s crew should be called The Liquor Cabinet.

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14 replies
Dick Eger's avatar
Dick Eger
2h

Both Hegseth and Patel are so incompetent that they actually improve when alcohol impaired.

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