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Andy Borowitz
4h

In a related note, it’s 7:14 AM and I haven’t gotten a fundraising appeal from Talarico yet today. I hope he’s okay.

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edwin stromberg's avatar
edwin stromberg
4h

...which is why Trump is thinking about making Paxton an honorary member of the Trump family.

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